Mandir Yahi Banega: Chapel of DU's St Stephen's college vandalised

Inflammatory quotes like 'Mandir Yahi Banega' were found on the chapel's main door, while words 'I'm going to hell' was found on the cross.

The defaced door of the chapel and the cross marked with black ink at St Stephen's College on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Controversial quotes were reportedly found written on the door of the chapel of Delhi University's St Stephen's College on Friday.

The Students Union president, Sai Aashirwaad said inflammatory quotes like 'Mandir Yahi Banega' were found written on the chapel's main door, while an 'Om' symbol along with the words 'I'm going to hell' was found on the cross situated behind the chapel on Friday.

"The messages, however, were cleared on Saturday," he said.

The college administration had announced preparatory holidays for students from April 28, with only those having practical exams attending the college.

"This incident at St Stephen's reiterates safety concerns raised by the NSUI. They are in line with incidents organised by right-wing bodies ahead of elections. The defacement must be enquired into and guilty be punished," said Midrash Mathew of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India to NDTV.

Principal John Varghese was unavailable for comments.