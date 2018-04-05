Healthy 40-yr-old UP man declared dead on paper fails to avail bank services

The victim came to know about his 'death' when he approached the banks, post office to avail benefits under various govt schemes.

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre case, a 40-year-old man in Hathras district's Majhola village, for the past few days has not been able to avail banking services and benefits of government-sponsored schemes, as their records showed him as dead.

Om Prakash on Thursday claimed that the pradhan of his village, Rajesh, has paid money to patwari Devendra Agarwal to have him declared dead on paper about a month ago.

He said he came to know about it when he had approached the banks and the post office to avail the benefits under various government schemes.

Over there, he was informed of being legally dead and hence could not be given those benefits.

Prakash, however, did not explain why the pradhan did what he did.

When questioned about the matter, Sadabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jay Prakash said, "They have received a complaint in this regard from Om Prakash and have sent a notice to the patwari, asking him to clarify his position within three days."

Further action will be taken once we receive patwari's reply, Prakash added.