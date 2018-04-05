The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 05, 2018 | Last Update : 09:18 PM IST

India, All India

Healthy 40-yr-old UP man declared dead on paper fails to avail bank services

ANI
Published : Apr 5, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2018, 7:24 pm IST

The victim came to know about his 'death' when he approached the banks, post office to avail benefits under various govt schemes.

Victim Om Prakash on Thursday claimed that the pradhan of his village, Rajesh, has paid money to patwari Devendra Agarwal to have him declared dead on paper about a month ago. (Photo: ANI)
 Victim Om Prakash on Thursday claimed that the pradhan of his village, Rajesh, has paid money to patwari Devendra Agarwal to have him declared dead on paper about a month ago. (Photo: ANI)

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre case, a 40-year-old man in Hathras district's Majhola village, for the past few days has not been able to avail banking services and benefits of government-sponsored schemes, as their records showed him as dead.

Om Prakash on Thursday claimed that the pradhan of his village, Rajesh, has paid money to patwari Devendra Agarwal to have him declared dead on paper about a month ago.

He said he came to know about it when he had approached the banks and the post office to avail the benefits under various government schemes.

Over there, he was informed of being legally dead and hence could not be given those benefits.

Prakash, however, did not explain why the pradhan did what he did.

When questioned about the matter, Sadabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jay Prakash said, "They have received a complaint in this regard from Om Prakash and have sent a notice to the patwari, asking him to clarify his position within three days."

Further action will be taken once we receive patwari's reply, Prakash added.

Tags: up law and order, up crime, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Wives of twin brothers give birth on same day

2

Queen Elizabeth pays female staff more than male employees

3

Watch: Ranbir and Deepika dance on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and it’s what we feel

4

Nokia 6 2018, 7 Plus and 8 sirocco launched in India with Android One software

5

John Abraham's Parmanu to finally release on 4 May

more

Editors' Picks

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham