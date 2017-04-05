The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Apr 05, 2017

India, All India

‘Partial relief’ for farmers but step in right direction: Rahul on UP loan waiver

PTI
Published : Apr 5, 2017
Gandhi said the Centre should not discriminate amongst states and no politics should be played with farmers suffering across the country.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)
 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to waive off farm loan was a "partial relief" but a step in the "right direction".

He further asked the Centre to figure a national response to the widespread distress.

"A partial relief for UP farmers, but a step in the right direction. Congress has always supported loan waivers for farmers in distress," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi's response came a day after the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in UP announced a loan waiver of Rs 36,359 crore for small and marginal farmers in the state.

"I'm happy BJP has finally been forced to see reason.But let's not play politics with our farmers who are suffering across the country," he opined.

"The Central Government must have a national response to the widespread distress and not discriminate amongst states," he further tweeted.

The Congress has been pressing for a loan waiver across the country on the lines of that done during UPA rule.

Delivering on BJP's poll promise to small and marginal farmers, the Yogi Adityanath government yesterday decided to waive their crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh, totalling a staggering Rs 36,359 crore.

The move will benefit over 2.15 crore farmers, besides 7 lakh others who had secured loans which turned into non-performing assets (NPAs).

