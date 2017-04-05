The Asian Age | News

Man thrashed to death by gau rakshaks in Rajasthan, video goes viral

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 5, 2017, 11:14 am IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2017, 11:25 am IST

The victim's uncle Hussain Khan claimed that the vigilantes told him to run away, but beat him up when he tried to do so.

A mob of cow vigilantes associated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) beat up Khan and 4 others badly. (Photo: Screengrab)
 A mob of cow vigilantes associated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) beat up Khan and 4 others badly. (Photo: Screengrab)

Alwar (Rajasthan): A Muslim man died after being brutally assaulted by gau rakshaks in Rajasthan’s Alwar two days ago for allegedly transporting cows.

Pehlu Khan (55), a Muslim resident of Haryana, succumbed to his injuries on Monday night, reports said.

Reports quoted police as saying that a mob of cow vigilantes associated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) beat up Khan and 4 others badly, even after they produced documents to show that he had purchased the cows.

Subsequently, a video of the incident went viral.

The incident occurred near Jaguwas Crossing on NH-8, on Saturday evening. The men beat Khan to death alleging that he and his 4 friends were transporting cattle.

The vigilantes allowed one of the drivers, Arjun, to leave. “Five of the victims had to be hospitalised,” a police officer said. Pehlu Khan died at a hospital in Alwar on Monday night. Following a post-mortem, his body has been handed over to his family.

No arrests have been made so far, the reports said.

Pehlu’s uncle Hussain Khan claimed that the men told him to run away, but beat him up when he tried to do so.

Pehlu’s friend Azmat, and 3 others who were injured returned to Nuh in Haryana on Tuesday, and alleged that they were not given proper treatment at the hospital.

Azmat’s brother Mohammad Arshad claimed that the hospital authorities did not allow him to meet his brother on Saturday night.

But Shyam Sunder Sharma, director of Kailash Hospital in Behror, denied the charges and claimed that the assaulted men have even received a discount on treatment, said reports.

An FIR has been registered against the cow vigilantes under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147 (destruction of property), 308 (culpable homicide) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

