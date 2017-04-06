The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 05, 2017 | Last Update : 09:07 PM IST

India, All India

Maha to study UP farm loan waiver: Devendra Fadnavis

PTI
Published : Apr 5, 2017, 8:31 pm IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2017, 8:31 pm IST

He said he had directed the Finance Secretary to study how UP was going about with the debt waiver.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government will study the Uttar Pradesh model of farm loan waiver, amid growing demand from across the political spectrum to help the state's distressed farmers.

Fadnavis's statement, made in the state assembly, came in the backdrop of persistent pressure from the opposition Congress-NCP as well the ruling BJP and the Shiv Sena, for writing off the loans of farmers.

Seizing on the Uttar Pradesh scheme of waiving farm loans of Rs 36,359 crore announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday, Shiv Sena and BJP members demanded that the government in Maharashtra too come out with a loan waiver.

"We will study how Uttar Pradesh will raise such a huge amount," Fadnavis said.

He said he had directed the Finance Secretary to study how UP was going about with the debt waiver.

Referring to the high court directive to the Tamil Nadu government on farm loans issue in the wake of peasants' stir, Fadnavis said, "Decision of waiving farm loan is the prerogative of the government."

Fadnavis, however, targeted the Opposition for staying away from the House, saying they were roaming outside in name of 'Sangharsh Yatra'.

"But the Sena and BJP members' sentiments regarding farm loan waiver are genuine and the state government is positive to it," he said.

Fadnavis said, "We have asked the Centre for financial assistance. If we don't get help from the Centre, we are working on how a loan waiver (of Rs 30,000 crore) can be granted."

Earlier, as soon as the House assembled after a three-day break, Shiv Sena and BJP members were on their feet on the issue of farm loan waiver.

Shamburaje Desai (Shiv Sena) said recently two farmers had committed suicide at Wadgaon in Satara district since they were debt-ridden.

"If Uttar Pradesh can make a provision of Rs 36,000 crore to waive loans up to Rs 1 lakh, why can't Maharashtra do the same? Our financial condition is better than Uttar Pradesh.

The UP Chief Minister did not wait for the central government help," he said.

Desai said Rs 30,500 crore loan in Maharashtra should be waived before the Budget session ends on April 7.

Subhash Sabne (Sena) said farmers in Parbhani are planning to strike from June 1 by stopping Kharif sowing.

"If farmers strike and stop sowing, should we eat 'dhatura' (poisonous thorn apple)?" he asked.

Ashish Deshmukh and Sanjay Kute (both BJP) said the state government should go for a loan waiver to ensure there is no burden on the financial condition of the state and continue the investment in agriculture sector.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, farmers, loan waivers
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Shirdi Sai Baba shrine receives golden and silver articles worth Rs 4 crore

2

Chinese engineer fails to find bride, marries self-made robot

3

Muslim teen writes 'BlackLivesMatter' 100 times, gets into Stanford University

4

Dog at Nigerian wedding party fights suicide bomber

5

Queen Elizabeth II seeks phone operator to handle 4,000 calls per week

more

Editors' Picks

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham