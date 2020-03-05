Thursday, Mar 05, 2020 | Last Update : 02:13 AM IST

India, All India

‘Tanks, fighters will soon be obsolete like Walkman’

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Mar 5, 2020, 2:06 am IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2020, 2:06 am IST

Gen Naravane said that combat is no longer confined to the physical domain.

Indian Army Chief Gen M.M. Naravane (Photo: PTI)
 Indian Army Chief Gen M.M. Naravane (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief Gen M.M. Naravane said on Wednesday that China has not been involved in real, hard core combat for a few decades now and yet through regular showcasing of military might it has created an aura of being undisputed military leader in key technological domains to create a deterrence.

Gen. Naravane said that Balakot demonstrated that if you play the escalatory game with skill, military prowess can be established without a full fledged war.

“For years we were told that if and when air crosses the border, it would escalate to full-fledged war. Balakot demonstrated that if you play the escalatory game with skill, military ascendancy can be established in short cycles of conflict that do not necessarily lead to war,” said Gen Naravane.  He said that the icons of the 20th century battlefield, like the main battle tank and modern aircraft, are on their way out like Sony Walkman.

Pointing towards China dominance in the South China sea, Army chief said that nature of warfare has changed where geo-strategic spaces are being constricted without altering the state of peace. He said that Chinese dominance in the South China Sea showed small incremental steps — none of them serious enough to warrant any action or reaction — cumulatively achieved the aim without firing a single shot or inviting retaliatory action.

Gen. Naravane said that the Chinese way of war, epitomised by thinkers such as Sun Tzu, has given a new lease and life to the concept of “non-contact or grey zone warfare,” where ambiguity and careful risk escalation are key. Gen Naravane said that combat is no longer confined to the physical domain.

Tags: mm naravane

Latest From India

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI )

Coronavirus scare all hype, claims Mamata Banerjee

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Violence victims line up to meet Gandhi in Delhi

The massive but deity-less Chaturbhuj Temple reached by a steep flight of steps also dots the Orchha landscape.

Orchha, a melting pot of culture, history and adventure

An aerial view of the Adyar creek and estuary. On the left of the canal is the poonga, and the slum is located on the opposite side. (Photo: ASIAN AGE)

For the Adyar Poonga to bloom

MOST POPULAR

1

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

2

OnePlus 8 series may get here faster than you think, mid-April launch expected

3

Coronavirus fears: Work from home, Google's 8,000 staff in Ireland headquarters, Twitter global staff told

4

Xiaomi Note 9, realme 6 launch events cancelled amid Coronavirus scare

5

Self-driving cars may go commercial in China by 2025, as India lags behind

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham