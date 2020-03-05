Thursday, Mar 05, 2020 | Last Update : 04:50 AM IST

Kuldeep Singh Sengar convicted in death of rape victim’s father

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) examined 55 witnesses in support of the case while the defence examined nine witnesses.

New Delhi: A court in Delhi Wednesday convicted expelled Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the death of the Unnao rape victim’s father.

The rape victim’s father had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said that Sengar had no intention of killing the victim’s father.

“He was beaten in a brutal manner that led to his death,” the judge said.

The court had, on December 20, sent Sengar to jail for the “remainder of his natural biological life” for raping the woman in 2017 when she was a minor.

The court recorded the statements of the rape survivor’s uncle, mother, sister and one of her father’s colleague who claimed to be an eyewitness to the incident.

According to the CBI, on April 3, 2018, there was an altercation between the rape victim’s father and one Shashi Pratap Singh.

The chargesheet filed on July 13, 2018, said that the victim’s father and his co-worker were returning to their village, Makhi, when they asked Singh for a lift.

Singh denied them the lift, triggering an altercation among them. Singh called his associates following which Sengar’s brother Atul Singh Sengar reached the spot along with others and beat up the woman’s father and his co-worker.

The woman’s father was subsequently taken to the police station by them where a FIR was lodged against him and he was arrested.

