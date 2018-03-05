The Asian Age | News

Monday, Mar 05, 2018

India, All India

Opposition will target govt over PNB scam, I&B row

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Mar 5, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2018, 1:05 am IST

The Congress is also expected to raise the issue of its leaders being targeted by the CBI or other enforcement agencies.

The bill to target fugitive economic offenders was approved by the Union Cabinet following the escape of diamond merchant Nirav Modi and other accused in the over Rs 12,700 crore PNB scam.
 The bill to target fugitive economic offenders was approved by the Union Cabinet following the escape of diamond merchant Nirav Modi and other accused in the over Rs 12,700 crore PNB scam.

New Delhi: As the in Parliament reconvenes on Monday for the second part of the ongoing Budget Session, the Opposition, including the Congress, is expected to corner the Narendra Modi government on contentious issues like the Punjab National Bank scam and the ongoing tussle between Prasar Bharati and the information and broadcasting ministry.

The BJP-led government, buoyed by its impressive performance in the Assembly polls in the Northeast, is expected to push for the passage of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which seeks confiscation of assets of absconding fraudsters and loan defaulters, and the triple talaq bill, sources said.

The bill to target fugitive economic offenders was approved by the Union Cabinet following the escape of diamond merchant Nirav Modi and other accused in the over Rs 12,700 crore PNB scam.

Sources said that the government hopes that it will be able to deflect Opposition criticism if it is able to get the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill through in the ongoing session.  

The Congress is also expected to raise the issue of its leaders being targeted by the CBI or other enforcement agencies.

Another major issue that is expected to create trouble for the government is the ongoing tussle between public service brodcaster Prasar Bharati and the I&B ministry.

The Opposition, led by the Congress, has been targeting the I&B ministry over its refusal to release funds to the Prasar Bharati for the salaries of its employees.

The ministry’s decision to transfer a large number of Indian Information Service officers is also expected to be raised by the Opposition during the session.

However, following its win in Tripura and impressive performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya elections, the BJP is expected to take on the Opposition attack with high spirits.

The saffron unit is expected to rake up scams that happened during the Congress-led UPA’s tenure, sources said.

The government is also expected to push the contentious triple talaq bill which prohibits the practice of instant divorce among Muslims. The BJP is expected to seek its passage in Rajya Sabha despite a strong opposition to it from parties like the Congress and the Left, among others. The passage of the OBC bill, which envisages constitutional status for the OBC commission, is another item on the government’s agenda.

Parliament will also take up a discussion on the Union Budget, which was tabled in the first half of the session, and pass it.

Tags: prasar bharati, modi government, pnb scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

