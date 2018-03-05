The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 05, 2018 | Last Update : 03:00 PM IST

India, All India

Lalu’s daughter Misa, husband granted bail in money laundering case

PTI
Published : Mar 5, 2018, 11:06 am IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2018, 11:07 am IST

During the hearing, the ED opposed the bail plea of the accused, saying they indulged in 'very serious' economic offence.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar, who appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued against them, on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with a surety of a like amount each and directed them not to leave the country without prior permission of the court. (Photo: File)
 Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar, who appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued against them, on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with a surety of a like amount each and directed them not to leave the country without prior permission of the court. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A special court in New Delhi on Monday granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar, who appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued against them, on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with a surety of a like amount each and directed them not to leave the country without prior permission of the court. The two had moved bail applications.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail plea of the accused, saying they indulged in a "very serious" economic offence. "Persons on such a post are committing such kind of activities which are totally against the nation," ED counsel Atul Tripathi said.

The court asked if the probe agency had arrested the couple during the case investigation to which the ED replied in the negative. This prompted the court to ask ED, "Why do you now want the court to take them in custody?"

The court had on February 8 issued summonses against Bharti, her husband and her firm Mishail Packers and Printers as accused in the case after taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the ED. The ED had on December 23 filed its final report against Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar.

The agency had earlier attached a Delhi farmhouse of the couple in connection with its money-laundering probe. The farmhouse, located at 26, Palam Farms in south Delhi's Bijwasan area, was attached provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It belonged to Bharti and Kumar and was "held in the name of M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited", the central probe agency had said. "It was purchased in 2008-09, using Rs 1.2 crore involved in money laundering," it had alleged.

The agency had raided the farmhouse and a few other locations in July 2017 as part of its probe against two brothers -- Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain -- and others, who were alleged to have laundered several crores of rupees using shell companies. The Jain brothers, currently on bail, were arrested by the ED under the PMLA. The ED had also arrested Rajesh Agrawal, a chartered accountant who had allegedly mediated and provided a cash amount of "Rs 90 lakh to the Jain brothers in advance so as to invest in M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd as share premium".

One of the firms that the arrested duo dealt with was Mishail Printers and Packers Pvt Ltd, according to the ED.

Bharti and her husband are alleged to have been directors in this firm in the past. "The company, M/s Mishail Packers and Printers, was registered at 25, Tughlak Road, New Delhi till the shares were bought by Bharti.

"It was only during 2009-10 that the address was changed to Farm no. 26, Palam Farms, VPO Bijwasan, New Delhi. Bharti and Kumar were the directors of the company during the relevant period," the ED had said.

The ED had alleged that the Jain brothers, Agrawal and the daughter and son-in-law of the former Bihar chief minister were the "key persons behind the laundering of Rs 1.2 crore".

Tags: lalu prasad, misa bharti, shailesh kumar, enforcement directorate, prevention of money laundering act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts prepping to get into the skin of Balasaheb Thackeray

2

Meryl Streep gets compared to Shrek’s fairy Godmother at Oscars 2018

3

Here’s what celebrities are dining on at Academy Awards

4

The tale behind the Indian connection of the world's largest whisky bar

5

Women stop to rescue turtle, only to run it over

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Celebrated across India, the Hindu festival of colors not only marks the advent of spring but is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (Photos: AP)

Holi: Celebrating spring in myriad colours

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. Dates are determined by the French Fashion Federation. (Photos: AP)

Paris Fashion Week sees collections both vintage and street style

Two African lions rescued from war-torn Iraq and Syria were transported to a permanent home in South Africa, after an interim stay in Jordan where they recuperated from physical and psychological trauma. (Photos: AP)

Big cats find their way home, rescued lions are relocated to South Africa

The festival of colours is celebrated all across India with much pomp and splendour. People across India are making last minute purchases to make the festival of colours a memorable one, while others are already in festive mood. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

India gears up to celebrate the festival of colours

Mexicans hold mournful procession for endangered porpoise. The vaquita’s numbers have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices.The totoaba is itself endangered. (Photos: AP)

Mexicans take out processio honouring endangered porpoises

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham