Wednesday, Feb 05, 2020 | Last Update : 04:57 AM IST

India, All India

Govt, Naga rebels close in on deal

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 5, 2020, 2:34 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2020, 2:34 am IST

Nagaland will have one more Lok Sabha seat and the government will take effective steps for the rehabilitation of the members of the rebel groups.

The ongoing Naga peace talks between the Centre and National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) has concluded negotiation on all the political issues, but signing of the peace accord was delayed due to few minor issues on which Naga rebel groups have to take a call. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The ongoing Naga peace talks between the Centre and National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) has concluded negotiation on all the political issues, but signing of the peace accord was delayed due to few minor issues on which Naga rebel groups have to take a call. (Photo: Representational Image)

Guwahati: The ongoing Naga peace talks between the Centre and National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) has concluded negotiation on all the political issues, but signing of the peace accord was delayed due to few minor issues on which Naga rebel groups have to take a call.

Asserting that the ball is now in the court of rebel groups, security sources in the ministry of home affairs told this newspaper that more than hundred armed cadres of NSCN(I-M) are still in Myanmar and they will have to be brought back to India before the signing of the peace accord so that they also surrender along with the other cadres.

Pointing out that some members, including senior cadres of the NSCN(I-M), are involved in unlawful activities like supply of illegal arms and ammunitions to criminal gangs in other parts of the country and some are running car lifting rackets, security sources said that ministry of home affairs has told the Naga leadership that it was not acceptable to the government. Security sources said that Government of India was insisting on categorical solution to these minor issues to end the presence of illegal weapons from the region.

Asserting that negotiation between the Naga rebel groups and the government was complete and only the peace accord is left to be signed, security sources said that the government has been talking with the NSCN(I-M) and NNPG separately so far but now they have to come together for the signing of the agreement as there will be only “one agreement”.

Security sources said that as part of the agreement reached between the government and the rebel groups, two auton-omous councils would be set up in the Naga inhabited areas of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur under the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Nagaland will have one more Lok Sabha seat and the government will take effective steps for the rehabilitation of the members of the rebel groups.

Clarifying that there have been a demand for cultural integration of the Naga inhabited areas, security sources said that a large section of people in Nagaland opposed it and issue of cultural integration of Naga inhabited area was rejected.

Tags: national socialist council of nagaland

Latest From India

Venkatraman Ramakrishnan

Nobel a byproduct, India needs culture for first-rate science: Venki

A dancer is a dancer, it is said, but today with over four decades of dance experience behind me, I can guess a dancer’s personality by just knowing what television serials they often like to watch.

Identify a dancer’s personality via the show he likes to watch

Anant Kumar Hegde

House erupts over Anant Kumar Hegde’s jibe on Mahatma Gandhi

Shyamal Ghosh, the lawyer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which probed the case and chargesheeted Musa, said that two witnesses appeared to depose during the hearing. (Photo: File)

ISIS operative hurls shoe at Kolkata judge

MOST POPULAR

1

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

2

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

3

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

4

Three new Nokia smartphones appear in massive leak

5

Insanely powerful iPhone 12 revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham