The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 05, 2017 | Last Update : 04:03 PM IST

India, All India

Women safety will be ensured if you oust politicians who shelter goons: Modi in UP

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 5, 2017, 3:49 pm IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2017, 3:50 pm IST

He came up with a new acronym of Vikas – V for 'vidyut', K for 'kanoon vyawastha' and S for 'sadak'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Aligarh: Addressing a rally in Aligarh on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of doing nothing for the development of the state and failing to keep a check on crime, casteism and corruption in the region.

Speaking on the safety of women in the state, Modi said, “If, for once you oust politicians who shelter gundas (goons), the safety of women will be ensured automatically”.

The Prime Minister also came up with a new acronym of Vikas – V for 'vidyut' (electricity), K for 'kanoon vyawastha' (law and order) and S for 'sadak' (road).

He had, on Saturday, asked the people of Meerut, while addressing a rally in the city, to get rid of “SCAM - S for Samajwadi (party), C for Congress, A for Akhilesh (Yadav) and M for Mayawati”.

Modi once again took on Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s government for allegedly failing to work for the benefit of the farmers in the state, “despite seeking vote in their name”.

“We've undertaken welfare measures for sugarcane farmers, but why is it so that UP government has not been able to look after them?” Modi said.

Modi kick-started his election campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, which is going to polls on February 11, on Saturday by hitting out at all the major rival parties in the state.

He targeted the SP-Congress alliance, saying the two parties which abused each other till recently are now locked in an embrace to save themselves.

Modi's political attack was largely focused on SP-Congress alliance with BSP being mentioned only tangentially.

Tags: aligarh rally, narendra modi, up polls, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Anonymous posters criticising pope appear in Rome

2

Kangana Ranaut to zoom around in vintage car for Rangoon promotions

3

World's tiniest hammer may help understand brain injuries

4

India's mobile gaming market to cross $400mn by 2022: Report

5

Facebook use may harm your mental, physical health: study

more

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham