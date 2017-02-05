Women safety will be ensured if you oust politicians who shelter goons: Modi in UP

He came up with a new acronym of Vikas – V for 'vidyut', K for 'kanoon vyawastha' and S for 'sadak'.

Aligarh: Addressing a rally in Aligarh on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of doing nothing for the development of the state and failing to keep a check on crime, casteism and corruption in the region.

Speaking on the safety of women in the state, Modi said, “If, for once you oust politicians who shelter gundas (goons), the safety of women will be ensured automatically”.

The Prime Minister also came up with a new acronym of Vikas – V for 'vidyut' (electricity), K for 'kanoon vyawastha' (law and order) and S for 'sadak' (road).

He had, on Saturday, asked the people of Meerut, while addressing a rally in the city, to get rid of “SCAM - S for Samajwadi (party), C for Congress, A for Akhilesh (Yadav) and M for Mayawati”.

Modi once again took on Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s government for allegedly failing to work for the benefit of the farmers in the state, “despite seeking vote in their name”.

“We've undertaken welfare measures for sugarcane farmers, but why is it so that UP government has not been able to look after them?” Modi said.

Modi kick-started his election campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, which is going to polls on February 11, on Saturday by hitting out at all the major rival parties in the state.

He targeted the SP-Congress alliance, saying the two parties which abused each other till recently are now locked in an embrace to save themselves.

Modi's political attack was largely focused on SP-Congress alliance with BSP being mentioned only tangentially.