Sunday, Jan 05, 2020 | Last Update : 05:37 AM IST

India, All India

Will safeguard indigenous people of Assam: BJP

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jan 5, 2020, 5:19 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2020, 5:20 am IST

Less than 5 lakh people will derive benefit from CAA, says Assam minister Sarma.

BJP working president J.P. Nadda raises hands with Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, state BJP chief Ranjit Kumar Das and other leaders at the party’s booth-level president and elected representatives meet to support the new Citizenship law in Guwahati, Assam, on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
Guwahati: BJP working president J.P. Nadda Saturday said that his government would ensure that clause 6 of the Assam Accord - promising constitutional safeguards to indigenous people – is implemented in the true sense.

Addressing a huge workers’ convention here Saturday, Mr Nadda reiterated, “I myself come from the hilly areas. I know what culture, heritage and language is. I understand the sentiment associated with language and culture. It is our responsibility to protect the culture and heritage of Assam and we will do it.”

The acting president of the BJP justified the need for CAA and said, “Millions of people have had to shift overnight to protect themselves and their families from religious persecution. There were about 50,000 Sikh families in Afghanistan. Today, only 2,000 families are left in Afghanistan. Where did the others go? The situation was similar in Pakistan…”

Coming down heavily on the opposition Congress party, Mr Nadda said, “I dare Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 sentences on the CAA. He will not be able to explain the stand of his party and the exact reason for opposing the Act…”

Referring to the massive turnout at the convention, Mr Nadda said that it reflects that the people of Assam have full faith in the Sarbananda Sonowal government. He reminded that mega projects such as the AIIMS, roads and bridges would change the face of the state in the coming days.

Earlier, while addressing the rally, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sharma stoked fresh controversy by saying that less than 5 lakh people would derive benefit from the CAA. “Let the process start. I will quit politics if I am proved wrong. I am telling you that not more than 3.5 lakh people will apply for citizenship… say maximum 4 lakh… I am saying that the number of people getting citizenship will be less than five lakh…” he said.

Reprimanding the protestors for using abusive language and targeting BJP workers, Mr Sharma said that while some people are trying to equate the ongoing movement with the Assam agitation, they are wrong in that no one resorted to extortion and violence during the Assam agitation.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam BJP president Ranjeet Dass were among others who also addressed the rally of party workers which was aimed at to show of strength.

Assam BJP had organised the workers convention a day before the BJP is going to launch the mass contact movement across the country from January 5.

The mass contact movement of the BJP is aimed at to dispel misconceptions regarding Citizenship Amendment Act . The party will reach out to three crore families over a period of ten days.

