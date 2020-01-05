Sunday, Jan 05, 2020 | Last Update : 07:25 AM IST

India, All India

3 Bangladeshi patients land in jail for ‘illegal stay’

Published : Jan 5, 2020, 6:29 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2020, 6:29 am IST

The arrested immigrants were then produced before the local court and sent to Puzhal central prison in Chennai.

They landed in police custody after the village administrative officer gave information to the police about them, said sources.
 They landed in police custody after the village administrative officer gave information to the police about them, said sources.

Krishnagiri: In a surprise development indicative of the effects of the Citizenship Amendment Act, three Bangladeshi citizens who came to India for cancer treatment were arrested by the Krishnagiri district police for allegedly staying here illegally.

Police said Iqbal Mullah (34), his wife Tasleema (25) and their friend Lucky were arrested by the Krishnagiri taluk police, two days ago. They were arrested based on the information given by the local village administrative officer (VAO).

The accused people when questioned said that the Iqbal Mullah, a cancer patient, first came to Mumbai with his family for treatment. From there, Iqbal moved to Chennai with his wife, their children Tony Mulla (3), Muni Mulla (2) and their friend Lucky.

Meanwhile, Iqbal had to break his journey mid-way to Chennai. He changed his plan due to his Kolkata friend who promised to send money for Iqbal’s treatment and also asked him to stay with his family at Krishnagiri.

The Bangladeshi nationals rented a house at K.A. Nagar in Venkatapuram village panchayat of Krishnagiri district. They landed in police custody after the village administrative officer gave information to the police about them, said sources.

The arrested immigrants were then produced before the local court here and sent to Puzhal central prison in Chennai.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, bangladeshi nationals

Latest From India

Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP national spokesperson and MP (Photo: PTI)

Incident shows atrocities on minorities in Pakistan: BJP

Deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi 700 Characters Remaining DC Original image? OR Selection Preview

NPR unrelated to NRC: Bihar deputy CM

BJP working president J.P. Nadda raises hands with Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, state BJP chief Ranjit Kumar Das and other leaders at the party’s booth-level president and elected representatives meet to support the new Citizenship law in Guwahati, Assam, on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Will safeguard indigenous people of Assam: BJP

BJP workers shout slogans during a protest against Pakistan over alleged attack at on Pakistan's Nankana Sahib Gurdwara. (PTI Photo)

Anger across party ranks over Nankana vandalism

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham