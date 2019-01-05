Have done no wrong, PNB loans were civil transactions: Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi said the situation is blown out of proportion and can't come back to the country due to security reasons.

He gave his response before an anti-corruption court that is hearing a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate to have him declared a 'fugitive economic offender' under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi on Saturday said that the transactions he made with Punjab National Bank were “civil transactions”. He also added that he hasn’t done anything wrong; the situation is blown out of proportion and can't come back to the country due to security reasons.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are wanted for loan default worth Rs 13,000 crore. Modi is believed to be in London while Choksi is living in Antigua. They have not returned to India despite repeated summons.