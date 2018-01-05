The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:17 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: 6 passengers, driver, swept away by avalanche in Kupwara district

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jan 5, 2018, 8:10 pm IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2018, 8:15 pm IST

The officials said rescue operation was quickly launched jointly by the Army and the J&K police with the help of the locals.

'There were seven people on board. While one of them, a child, was found unharmed near the site where the avalanche hit Sumo cab, six other passengers including driver are missing,' a police official said. (Representational Image)
 'There were seven people on board. While one of them, a child, was found unharmed near the site where the avalanche hit Sumo cab, six other passengers including driver are missing,' a police official said. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Six people went missing after a snow avalanche swept the vehicle they were travelling in along Sadhna Top mountain pass close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s north-western Kupwara district on Friday afternoon.

The officials said that rescue operation was quickly launched jointly by the Army and the J&K police with the help of the locals.

“There were seven people on board. While one of them, a child, was found unharmed near the site where the avalanche hit Sumo cab, six other passengers including driver are missing,” a police official said.

Sadhna Top is the peak of Sadhna Pass, a mountain pass located in the vast Shams Bari mountainous range and connects Karnah tehsil of Kupwara with the rest of Jammu and Kashmir. The entire 52-km Chowkibal – Karnah road which passes through elevations of about 3,200 metre is avalanche- prone.

Parts of Kashmir Valley on Thursday night started receiving fresh snow and rains and an official warning against venturing out in some of the areas in the higher reaches stands valid for next couple of days.

The Weatherman has predicted rains in and around summer capital Srinagar which has been reeling under freezing temperatures for the past several weeks and more snow at ski resort of Gulmarg and also at Pahalgam and several other places.

Kargil in Ladakh had recorded minus 20 degree Celsius on Thursday night, the lowest, so far, this winter.   

In the second week of December five soldiers were killed following heavy snowfall along the LoC in Kupwara and Bandipore districts.

Tags: six missing, snow avalanche sweeps vehicle, sadhna top mountain pass, line of control
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung’s Galaxy X might feature a pressure sensitive display

2

Iceland holds the torch for gender equality, illegalises paying men more

3

Facebook CEO wants to 'fix' Facebook for 2018

4

Now share your Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp

5

‘He never wanted to be US Prez’: New book sheds light on unknown about Trump

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham