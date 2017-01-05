Opinion poll: BJP is all set to gain in Uttar Pradesh

SP, currently busy with infighting, is likely to emerge as the second largest party bagging between 92-97 seats.

New Delhi: If the opinion poll predictions are anything to go by, looks like the 14-year-old exile of BJP in UP, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also referred to in his speech, is about to end.

According to the opinion poll done by Axis-My-India for a national channel, the BJP is projected to secure a majority by bagging between 206-216 seats in UP. This is about 30 seats more than the number of seats the BJP was projected to bag in the first UP opinion poll done by Axis My India in October. The five Assembly elections are the first major test after demonetisation.

Also, SP, currently busy with infighting, is likely to emerge as the second largest party bagging between 92-97 seats. Despite the problems in the party in the last three months the SP’s graph seems to have risen while the BSP has slipped from second to third place.