The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 05, 2017 | Last Update : 10:58 AM IST

India, All India

Opinion poll: BJP is all set to gain in Uttar Pradesh

AGENCIES
Published : Jan 5, 2017, 10:48 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2017, 10:48 am IST

SP, currently busy with infighting, is likely to emerge as the second largest party bagging between 92-97 seats.

BJP is projected to secure a majority by bagging between 206-216 seats in UP elections. (Photo: Representational Image)
 BJP is projected to secure a majority by bagging between 206-216 seats in UP elections. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: If the opinion poll predictions are anything to go by, looks like the 14-year-old exile of BJP in UP, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also referred to in his speech, is about to end.

According to the opinion poll done by Axis-My-India for a national channel, the BJP is projected to secure a majority by bagging between 206-216 seats in UP. This is about 30 seats more than the number of seats the BJP was projected to bag in the first UP opinion poll done by Axis My India in October. The five Assembly elections are the first major test after demonetisation.

Also, SP, currently busy with infighting, is likely to emerge as the second largest party bagging between 92-97 seats. Despite the problems in the party in the last three months the SP’s graph seems to have risen while the BSP has slipped from second to third place.

Tags: up assembly polls, bjp, opinion polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter loses it over Trump styled rooster statue in China

2

Pietersen reveals why he uses rhino-stickers on his bat

3

SP MLA bodyguard's a/c credited with almost Rs 100 cr

4

Denied exchange of old notes, frustrated woman goes topless at RBI gate

5

Man sells plastic bags with free marijuana on Craigslist

more

Editors' Picks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

A breath of fresh air among all the negativity (Photo: Facebook)

Meghalaya CM sings Beatles classic 'All my loving' with Oppn leader

File photo of UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav with Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Peace? Akhilesh visits dad Mulayam's home after phone chat

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham