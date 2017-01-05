Entire nation will be inspired if Nitish is successful in implementing liquor ban: PM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had earlier praised Modi's decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his decision to ban liquor in the state.

"I want to thank Nitish Kumar on one thing. I congratulate him for implementing prohibition. Social change is a very tough thing to achieve. Yet he has shown remarkable ability in implementing prohibition. I want to tell everyone in Bihar that it is not only Nitish's job but of the whole society to do so. And if Bihar is successful in this then the whole country will be inspired," the Prime Minister said at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

The PM was speaking at ‘Prakash Parv’, an event held in Patna on Thursday to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

With his remarks, the PM seems to have returned the favour to Nitish Kumar, who broke ranks with the Opposition to praise the demonetisation programme.

"In the beginning, people might face some inconvenience but taking everything into account, it would yield positive results," Kumar said in November, days after Modi had banned Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.