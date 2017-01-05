BJP delegation urges Centre to review situation in West Bengal

The BJP leaders also alleged that the political violence in the state has 'blessings of the CM and state police was a silent spectator'.

Trinamool Congress activists at a protest rally against the arrest of TMC party leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Claiming that West Bengal is facing a total law-and-order breakdown, a BJP delegation on Thursday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and demanded that the Centre's review the situation in the state.

The BJP leaders also alleged that the political violence in West Bengal has "blessings of Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and state police was a silent spectator".

"Such an unfortunate and serious situation warrants an immediate review of the law and order situation in the state and whether the state government is capable of carrying out its responsibility in accordance with the Constitution.

"Therefore, we request your immediate and determined intervention in this matter," the delegation led by BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said in a memorandum submitted to the minister.

"Many of our workers were injured in the mayhem created by Trinamool Congress activists at the BJP office in Kolkata," Vijayvargiya, the party's in charge in West Bengal, said.

"It is palpable that the fundamental rights of people of West Bengal have been breached with impunity, while the state administrative machinery was kept ineffective under political pressure," the memo alleged.

The BJP leaders said a number of party offices in West Bengal have been ransacked and the house of Union Minister Babul Supriyo besieged by TMC workers.