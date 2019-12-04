Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 09:22 PM IST

'Modi govt to extend all benefits to OBCs in J&K, Ladakh': BJP

VP OBC Morcha said all 'rights' which were denied to erstwhile J&K state in the past 70 years would be given now.

Jammu: The benefits being enjoyed by Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the rest of the country would be extended to the community members living in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, the BJP said on Wednesday.

The assurance was given by a group of BJP's national OBC leaders led by vice president OBC Morcha and in-charge J and K Prem Krishan Arya during a meeting with the party's Jammu and Kashmir OBC Morcha here, a party release said.

National office secretary, BJP OBC Morcha, Sanjay Chouhan; national in-charge and national IT and social media in-charge, BJP OBC Morcha, Veera Madhviraj Achari Ceepelli also addressed the meeting.

"We assure the residents of both the newly formed UTs that the Modi government is committed to the welfare of all the neglected classes and will assure that justice be accorded to OBCs at all costs," Arya said.

He said all the 'rights' which were denied to the erstwhile J and K state in the past 70 years would be given now.

"We welcome the abrogation of Articles 370 and have strong faith that the step will strengthen the resolve of the Modi government to develop J and K and Ladakh on the modern lines," Arya said.

He said the OBC Morcha national leaders are meeting the prime minister shortly for discussing vital issues related to the community members throughout the country and the issues of J and K and Ladakh UTs would be highlighted on priority basis.

Highlighting various steps taken by the Centre for the welfare of the OBCs in the country, he said it is only due to the sincere efforts of the prime minister that the community is given due benefits.

"The Modi government is committed for the welfare of the community," he said.

