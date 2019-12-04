Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:13 AM IST

India, All India

Ayodhya case: Row after Jamiat ‘sacks’ its law

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Dec 4, 2019, 2:16 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2019, 2:16 am IST

Dhavan says statement on him being unwell ‘malicious and untrue’.

Rajeev Dhavan
 Rajeev Dhavan

New Delhi: A row has erupted amongst the Muslim litigants who were parties to title suit after Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind “sacked” senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan as its lead lawyer while filing its plea on December 2 seeking the reconsideration of November 9 judgment by which Supreme Court gave the disputed site to idol of Ram Lalla for the construction of Lord Ram’s temple at Ayodhya.

Mr Dhavan has used the word “sacking” for his removal by the Jamiat.

The day started with Rajeev Dhavan describing as “malicious and untrue” a statement attributed to Arshad Madani — heading one of the two factions of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind — saying that they wanted to file the review petition on December 2 itself but Mr Dhavan was unwell and not available to settle the petition.

Mr Madani sought to justify the dropping of Mr Dhavan as the lead lawyer, saying that they wanted to file the plea for the reconsideration of November 9 verdict on December 2 and Mr Dhavan was not available to settle the petition.

However, sources within the Muslim litigants said that it was decided that all the petitions seeking the reconsideration of November 9 verdict that were being drafted under the supervision of Rajeev Dhavan would be filed simultaneously on the same day.

A source, who is watching the developments from close quarters, said that Jamiat’s action amounted to sealing a march over other, who too were ready with their petitions seeking the review of Ayodhya judgment.

Mr Dhawan in a social media post said, “I have been informed that Mr Madani has indicated that I was removed from the case because I was unwell. This is total nonsense. He has a right to instruct his lawyer AOR Ejaz Maqbool to sack me, which he did on instructions. But, the reasons being floated are malicious and untrue.”

In a letter to Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind lawyer Ejaz Maqbool, a copy of which was sent to Mr Madni, Mr Dhavan has recounted all that transpired betw-een the lawyers of different litigants, including senior lawyer Zafaryab Jilani for ironing out the differences on certain points.

Tags: rajeev dhavan, ayodhya case

Latest From India

Indian Navy personnel display their skills during a rehearsal for Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai.

Operation Talwar: How the Navy silently contributed to Kargil win

The only measure undertaken by the MP government to mitigate the environmental problems was the compilation of around 337 metric tons of chemical waste of the factory and their storage in a godown at the disaster site.

Bhopal still awaits toxic junk disposal 35 yrs after tragedy

(Photo: Pixabay)

Tajik envoy seeks to boost ties with India

The revelation comes close on the heels of reports of a PLA research vessel forced by the Indian Navy to return from the exclusive economic zone off Andaman & Nicobar Islands recently. (Photo: Representational Image)

Chinese Navy presence grows in Indian Ocean

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

2

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

3

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

4

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

5

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham