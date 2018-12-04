The Asian Age | News

Upendra Kushwaha questions education system in Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Dec 4, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2018, 6:26 am IST

RLSP Chief also questioned JD (U) leaders for mocking at his 25 point charter of demand for improvement of the education system.

Patna: Upendra Kushwaha on Monday launched a fresh salvo at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar saying that the state government has not been able to take corrective measures to improve the education system in Bihar. RLSP Chief also questioned JD (U) leaders for mocking at his 25 point charter of demand for improvement of the education system.

“JD(U) leaders have been pointing at Nalanda model of education, but can they explain why teachers of government schools don’t know basics of arithmetic. Why there was a toppers scam in Bihar,” Mr Kushwaha, Minister of State for HRD, said.

Mr Kushwaha in a statement earlier had said that he was ready to “forgive and forget” all humiliation and can also give up his demand for “respectable” seat sharing if the state government considers his charter of demand. “I am ready to forget humiliation and can also contest on any number of seats our party gets for 2019 Lok Sabha elections if Nitish Kumar accepts my demands,” he said.

Tags: upendra kushwaha, cm nitish kumar

