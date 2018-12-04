The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 04, 2018 | Last Update : 02:48 PM IST

India, All India

Revanth Reddy, a Brahmos missile, will finish TRS: Congress leader

ANI
Published : Dec 4, 2018, 1:35 pm IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2018, 1:35 pm IST

'KCR is misusing the police, in the manner which police entered his bedroom, it has never happened in India,' GN Reddy said.

G N Reddy further added that Revanth is a Brahmos missile who will finish the TRS. (Photo: ANI)
 G N Reddy further added that Revanth is a Brahmos missile who will finish the TRS. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Hours after Telangana Congress working president Revanth Reddy, was taken into preventive custody for allegedly threatening to disrupt caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's election rally, Congress leader G N Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Rao is misusing the police.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief is scheduled to conduct a rally in Kodangal. Revanth is Congress' candidate from the constituency.

G N Reddy further added that Revanth is a Brahmos missile who will finish the TRS.

"KCR is misusing the police, in the manner which police entered his bedroom, it has never happened in India. Revanth Reddy (Congress candidate detained by police) is not an ordinary man, he is a Brahmos missile and this missile is going to finish TRS," G N Reddy told ANI.

Read: Revanth Reddy, T'gana Cong president, arrested ahead of KCR rally

Echoing similar sentiments, another Congress leader DK Shivakumar alleged intimidation by the state police and appealed to the Election Commission (EC) to take action.

"It's highly condemnable that Telangana Police arrested Congress Working President and Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy at 3am today because CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is holding a rally there. We appeal to EC that such intimidation goes against the spirit of free and fair elections," Shivakumar tweeted.

Calling Revanth's arrest a "stain on democracy", the Congress party took to Twitter and said that it was a clear sign that the ruling TRS fears an imminent loss in the elections which are due on December 7.

Telangana Assembly elections are slated to be held on December 7, while counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Tags: telangana assembly election 2018, revanth reddy, telangana congress, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Nickyanka wedding: Sophie Turner makes heads turn by dancing in Indian ethnic wear

2

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

3

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

4

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

5

A brand new Android Denial of Service Vulnerability found

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham