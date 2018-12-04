Next surgical strike on Masood Azhar if he threatens Ram temple construction: UP CM

This was a retort to Azhar who reportedly threatened India recently on the Ram Temple construction issue.

Vijaynagar: As electioneering is at the peak in Rajasthan ahead of December 7 assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on Tuesday in a high-pitched tone hit back at Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar stating India's next surgical strike will be on him. This was a retort to Azhar who reportedly threatened India recently on the Ram Temple construction issue.

Addressing a public rally here, the 46-year-old Chief Minister announced from the dais about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commitment to the cause of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"If Masood Azhar threatens us over Ram temple then terrorists like him will be eliminated in the next surgical strike. Even his masters will not be able to save him," emphasised Adityanath.

This issue has been raked up by scores of leaders belonging to different political quarters highlighting how it is significant for the party. The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1578 in Ayodhya was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram Temple that originally stood there. Since then, several hearings have been held in the top court to resolve the issue.