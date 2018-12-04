The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 04, 2018 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

India, All India

My father taught us to be secular, says son of cop killed in Bulandshahr violence

ANI
Published : Dec 4, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2018, 2:32 pm IST

Abhishek Kumar, a class 12 student had just finished writing his exams when he received the unfortunate news of his father's death.

Abhishek told ANI, 'He wanted us to be a good citizen. He wanted us to be a person who doesn't incite violence in the name of religion.' (Photo: ANI)
 Abhishek told ANI, 'He wanted us to be a good citizen. He wanted us to be a person who doesn't incite violence in the name of religion.' (Photo: ANI)

Bulandshahr: Abhishek Kumar son of deceased cop Subodh Kumar who was shot dead yesterday during Bulandshahr clashes, on Tuesday presented a brave face amid the unfortunate loss and asserted that his father always wanted his children to respect all religions.

Abhishek told ANI, "He wanted us to be a good citizen. He wanted us to be a person who doesn't incite violence in the name of religion. Be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian everyone is equal over here. It is my father who lost his life this time, who is going to be the next?"

Abhishek Kumar, a class 12 student had just finished writing his exams when he received the unfortunate news of his father's death.

Recalling his last conversation with his father he said, "I had spoken to him one day before the incident. He was telling me to work on my weak subjects and advised me to focus more on the subject in which I received fewer marks during the last examination."

Abhishek also shared turn of events which led to his father's death and said, "There were reports of some stone pelting in the concerned police station area and when my father reached the spot he was hit by a stone on his head. He became unconscious. Later when the constables were taking my father, the police jeep came under attack. The constables went away from the place and my father who was unconscious was shot above the left eye."

Additional Director General (ADG) of the Meerut zone, Prashant Kumar today informed that two named accused have been arrested in connection with Kumar's murder.

Inspector Subodh Kumar and a local youth were killed in Bulandshahr on Monday when a mob went on a rampage over allegations of illegal cow slaughter. He was also the Investigating officer (IO) in the Akhlaq lynching case.

Police have lodged two First Information Reports in Bulandshahr case. One FIR is against the alleged cattle slaughter and the other against the violent protests which followed.

Tags: bulandshahr mob violence, subodh kumar singh, cow slaughter, mob violence, bulandshahr clashes
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bulandshahr

MOST POPULAR

1

Nickyanka wedding: Sophie Turner makes heads turn by dancing in Indian ethnic wear

2

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

3

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

4

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

5

A brand new Android Denial of Service Vulnerability found

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham