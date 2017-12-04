The Asian Age | News

Monday, Dec 04, 2017 | Last Update : 02:41 PM IST

 LIVE| Ind vs SL, 3rd Test: Chandimal scores hundred
 
India, All India

Security official who wrote note threatening ISIS attack at Mumbai airport, held

PTI
Published : Dec 4, 2017, 1:39 pm IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2017, 1:41 pm IST

The employee has been booked under sections 506 (2) and 505 (1,b) of the Indian Penal Code.

A private security guard found the note in a toilet in the cargo section around 6 pm on November 29 and it read
 A private security guard found the note in a toilet in the cargo section around 6 pm on November 29 and it read "attack the cargo on 26.01.18 or anytime - ISIS", police said.

Mumbai: An employee of a private agency has been arrested for allegedly putting up a hand-written note at the Mumbai airport's cargo facility threatening a possible attack by terrorist organisation ISIS, a senior police official said on Sunday.

A private security guard found the note in a toilet in the cargo section around 6 pm on November 29 and it read "attack the cargo on 26.01.18 or anytime - ISIS", police said.

The police official said that Askhay Gaikar, 24, working as a security supervisor of a private agency at the airport, was arrested on Sunday after his role was established in the incident.

"Someone had circulated a video in their WhatsApp group of a similar incident that had taken place at the airport in 2015. After watching the clip, he thought of doing something similar," he said.

Gaikar has been booked under sections 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 505 (1,b)(intent to cause fear and alarm) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said. He added that Gaikar has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court.

