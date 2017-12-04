The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 04, 2017 | Last Update : 09:31 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Visitors hope to make comeback
 
India, All India

'Rashtrabhakti' behind urge to help people of various faiths: Modi

PTI
Published : Dec 4, 2017, 8:15 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2017, 8:17 am IST

Modi was referring to an appeal to Christians by the archbishop of Gandhinagar to save the country from "nationalist forces".

Modi listed several examples wherein the central government had brought back Christian missionaries as well as nurses stranded in conflict zones across the world. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Modi listed several examples wherein the central government had brought back Christian missionaries as well as nurses stranded in conflict zones across the world. (Photo: File/PTI)

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said "rashtrabhakti" motivated him and his government to help people of various faiths, including Christians, and dubbed as "fatwa" a letter issued by Gandhinagar archbishop.

The prime minister was referring to the letter issued last month by Thomas Macwan, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Gandhinagar, in which he had appealed to Christians to pray to save the country from "nationalist forces".

"I was shocked to see a religious person releasing a 'fatwa' (diktat) saying uproot the nationalist forces. It is 'Rashtrabhakti' (nationalism) that guides us to help every Indian in any part of the world," Modi said.

The prime minister was speaking at a gathering after inaugurating a hospital on the campus of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratisthanam (SGVP).

He said it was a "matter of concern" if some people are opposing such values.

The priest had also said that "democratic fabric" of the country was at stake amidst growing "sense of insecurity" among minorities, which was viewed as a jibe at the ruling BJP.

Modi said his government had saved and rescued people of different faiths irrespective of their religion.

He also listed several examples wherein the central government had brought back Christian missionaries as well as nurses stranded in conflict zones across the world.

"Along with Indians, we have rescued citizens of almost 40 countries from Yemen, as they were stranded there due to war. We did not see their religion or language they speak. It was our nationalism and humanitarian values which guided us," the prime minister said.

Modi said he was raising the issue of nationalism because some people have challenged it.

"Our nurses from Kerala, mostly Christians, were stranded in Iraq. They were in the custody of terrorists. Can the prime minister or any citizen of India sleep in such situation, when our daughters are in custody of terrorists?" he asked.

In 2014, a total of 46 Indian nurses, who were held captive by the Islamic State militants in Iraq for about a month, were evacuated after the successful intervention by the Union government.

The prime minister also recalled how his government used "all resources" to bring back Keralite priest Tom Uzhunnalil who was freed after being kept in captivity suspectedly by the ISIS for 18 months in strife-torn Yemen.

"Father Tom (Uzhunnalil), also a Keralite, was abducted by terrorists in Yemen last year. He went their to spread the message of Jesus Christ. Again, we have employed all our resources to bring him back, as he is the son of this country. We successfully brought him back a few months back," the prime minister said.

He also gave the example of Father Alexis Prem Kumar who was rescued from the Taliban captivity in Afghanistan.

"Another Christian, Judith D'Souza of West Bengal, was kidnapped in Afghanistan. We applied every trick in the book and brought her back alive, that too from the clutches of terrorists. We were able to do all these humanitarian work because of our rashtrabhakti," he said.

Tags: narendra modi, nationalism, terrorism, christian minorities
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Three of our players vomited in change room: Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas

2

'Not my year': Ed Sheeran unaffacted by snub at Grammy's

3

Mumbai gets its ‘Sunday-cycle track’ from Nariman Point to Worli Sealink

4

WhatsApp's new feature to give more power to group admins

5

OnePlus announces 5T Star Wars Limited Edition

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham