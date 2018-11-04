The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 04, 2018 | Last Update : 12:16 PM IST

India, All India

Kerala: 1,500 cops deployed, on high alert as Sabarimala opens tomorrow

PTI
Published : Nov 4, 2018, 9:21 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2018, 9:54 am IST

The temple will open on Monday at 5 pm and a special puja will be held on November 6 after which the shrine will shut at 10 pm.

Barricades have been erected at many places en route to Nilakkal and police personnel are allowing vehicles only after checking. (Photo: File)
 Barricades have been erected at many places en route to Nilakkal and police personnel are allowing vehicles only after checking. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala set to open for monthly poojas tomorrow, the police are on high alert and tight security arrangements are in place in the backdrop of violent protests over the entry of women of menstrual age last month. 

According to a Kerala police release, 1,500 personnel, 100 of them women, are keeping vigil at Sabarimala and nearby areas. A 20-member commando team has been deployed at Sannidhanam, Nilakkal and Pamba, the release said.

Meanwhile, the BJP's state unit said its president P S Sreedharan Pillai has received a death threat. Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and chief priest Unnikrishnan Namboodiri will open the temple doors and light the lamp at the 'Sreekovil' (sanctum sanctorum) on November 5 at 5 pm. 

Besides the usual pujas, "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" special puja, will be held on November 6 and the shrine will be shut at 10 pm. A prohibitory order under section 144 CrPc banning assembly of four or more people will come into force at Pamba, Nilakkal, Elavungal, and Sannidhanam from midnight Saturday till November 6 midnight. 

Barricades have been erected at many places en route to Nilakkal and police personnel are allowing vehicles only after checking. The temple complex and nearby areas had witnessed violent protests by Ayyappa devotees against the entry of young women when it was opened for last month's pujas from October 17-22. 

 

At least 12 women had made a vain attempt to trek the hills soon after the Supreme Court verdict permitting women in the 10-50 age group to offer prayers at the shrine. They had to retreat following the protests and demonstrations by devotees. 

Comprehensive traffic arrangements have been made by police in Pathanamthitta district where the shrine is located. Private vehicles carrying pilgrims would be allowed to proceed only up to Nilakkal, a base camp, police said. The Kerala police has introduced online booking for pilgrims, which would enable them to conveniently choose the day and time of darshan.

According to officials, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation tickets are compulsory for all pilgrims, who reach Nilakkal, except those who go by foot. The devotees can avail the ticket booking facility and choose the darshan time also.

The KSRTC has also made arrangements for the pilgrims who reach for darshan on foot, to avail online tickets from Pamba at the foothills. 

Meanwhile, the state government said it was prepared to hold talks with the Nair Service Society (NSS), an outfit of the influential Nair community, which is against the entry of young women into the hill shrine. 

"The government is prepared to remove misunderstandings with NSS and has an open mind for talks with the outfit," Devaswom (temple administration) minister Kadakkampally Surendran told reporters. The attack against the NSS office here Friday was "well-planned," he said.

BJP leader K Surendran alleged that government had some "hidden agenda" on Sabarimala temple. He said the party's state president, P S Sreedharan Pillai, has received a "death threat" Saturday through speed post and the DGP has been informed. 

BJP and various Hindu outfits are on the warpath against the left government over its decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of menstrual age to enter the shrine. 

Tags: entry of women in sabarimala temple, sabarimala verdict, kerala police
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

This is what Ranbir's sister Riddhima has to say on his relationship with Alia

2

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

3

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on high tech currency

4

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

5

Apple loses $1 trillion status after soft holiday forecast

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham