‘Delhi’s Eiffel Tower’: Signature Bridge inaugurated, opens to public tomorrow

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 4, 2018, 6:16 pm IST
The bridge will have a 154-metre-high glass viewing box, which is at double the height of Qutub Minar.

The bridge will be thrown open for public from Monday. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the much-awaited Signature Bridge over Yamuna river in Delhi, connecting the north and northeast parts of the city.

The bridge is an eight-lane carriageway connecting Outer Ring Road and Wazirabad Road which will reduce the travel time by more than 30 minutes for the people travelling towards Ghaziabad.

It is the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India and will offer a panoramic view of the city. Four elevators will take a total of 50 people to the top of the bridge. It will have designated spots for selfie-crazed Delhiites. The bridge will have a 154-metre-high glass viewing box, which is at double the height of Qutub Minar.

Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister described it as a “civil engineering spectacle”, people can enjoy a panoramic view of the city from there, as in the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The bridge will be thrown open for public from Monday.

