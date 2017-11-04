3 dead, 10 injured in stampede during Kartik Purnima celebrations in Bihar

Saturday, Nov 04, 2017 | Last Update : 11:56 AM IST
Begusarai (Bihar): Three people were killed and at least 10 others injured in a stampede on the banks of river Ganga in
The stampede took place on Saturday morning during the Kartik Purnima celebrations of Simaria Ghat where devotees had gathered for the holy dip.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to those who lost their lives in the stampede at Simaria Ghat.
Reacting on the incident, former Bihar chief minister tweets, "Saddened to hear the news of stampede at
