Saturday, Nov 04, 2017 | Last Update : 11:56 AM IST

India, All India

3 dead, 10 injured in stampede during Kartik Purnima celebrations in Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 4, 2017, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2017, 11:20 am IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to those who lost their lives in the stampede.

The stampede took place on Saturday morning during the Kartik Purnima celebrations which at Simaria Ghat where devotees had gathered for the holy dip. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The stampede took place on Saturday morning during the Kartik Purnima celebrations which at Simaria Ghat where devotees had gathered for the holy dip. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Begusarai (Bihar): Three people were killed and at least 10 others injured in a stampede on the banks of river Ganga in Bihar's Begusarai district where devotees had congregated for Kartik Purnima celebrations.

The stampede took place on Saturday morning during the Kartik Purnima celebrations of Simaria Ghat where devotees had gathered for the holy dip. 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to those who lost their lives in the stampede at Simaria Ghat.

Reacting on the incident, former Bihar chief minister tweets, "Saddened to hear the news of stampede at Ganga ghat during Kartik Purnima bathing ritual. The state government should have focused on crowd control measures."

Further details are awaited.

