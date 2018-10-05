The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 04, 2018 | Last Update : 10:23 PM IST

India, All India

‘Shocking facts’ in Delhi air hostess Anissia Batra death: SC on in-laws’ plea

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 4, 2018, 8:45 pm IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2018, 8:45 pm IST

Supreme Court observed that the WhatsApp messages and emails of Anissia Batra on record revealed 'shocking facts'.

Anissia Batra, 32, who worked with a German airline, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of her home in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park. (Facebook | Screengrab | Anissia Batra)
 Anissia Batra, 32, who worked with a German airline, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of her home in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park. (Facebook | Screengrab | Anissia Batra)

New Delhi: In-laws of flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly jumped off the terrace of her Delhi home in July, approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest, the court said "it's a very serious matter, you just can't brush it aside. There's evidence with police that shows cruelty against her. Matter to be heard after 10 days."

The apex court observed that the WhatsApp messages and emails on record revealed "shocking facts".

Anissia Batra's in-laws had earlier applied for an anticipatory bail which was denied by the Delhi High Court after which they moved to the Supreme Court.

Anissia Batra, 32, who worked with a German airline, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of her home in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park.

She was being physically and mentally tortured by her husband Mayank Singhvi and his parents, Anissia's father, a retired Army man, told the police.

Batra's family alleged that "she was murdered."

Her husband Mayank Singhvi was arrested by the police three days after her death.

The Batra family alleged that Mayank Singhvi was an alcoholic and often beat her up. He also demanded money. The couple were married for over a year.

The Delhi Police had told the court that couple had supported their son in harassing their daughter-in-law.

The police said Anissia Batra was upset as she found out a month ago that her husband was married once before and had concealed the fact from her.

Speaking about it, a senior police officer revealed, "After she found out about his earlier relationship, she was quite hurt. It is suspected that they must have had arguments over it.”

Tags: anissia batra, supreme court, delhi high court, suicide
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Tracking indoor air quality can help mitigate home pollution

2

Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Salim to star in Y-Films’ Pyaar Actually

3

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

4

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

5

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham