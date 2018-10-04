The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

7 Rohingya immigrants deported to Myanmar: Assam police

PTI
Published : Oct 4, 2018, 2:39 pm IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2018, 3:26 pm IST

The illegal immigrants were detained in 2012 and since then they were lodged in Cachar Central Jail in Assam's Silchar.

Assam Police hands over the 7 Rohingyas to Myanmar authorities after deportation formalities were completed. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Assam Police hands over the 7 Rohingyas to Myanmar authorities after deportation formalities were completed. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: India on Thursday deported seven Rohingya immigrants, who have been staying in Assam illegally, to their country of origin Myanmar, in a first such move with regard to the people from the Rakhine province of the neighbouring country.



"Seven Myanmarese nationals have been deported today. They were handed over to the authorities of Myanmar at Moreh border post in Manipur," Assam Additional Director General of Police (Border) Bhaskar J Mahanta told news agency PTI over the phone.

Consular access had been given to Myanmar diplomats, who confirmed the identity of the immigrants, Mahanta said.

Tags: assam police, rohingya immigrants, myanmar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

