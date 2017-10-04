The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 04, 2017 | Last Update : 06:14 PM IST

India, All India

Buried in pits, Rajasthan farmers protest against land acquisition, say govt negligent

ANI
Published : Oct 4, 2017, 5:07 pm IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2017, 5:32 pm IST

In order to get their plight heard, farmers went on a unique strike against the acquisition of their lands by Jaipur Development Authority.

Many farmers participated in the protest which reached its 17th day. (Photo: ANI)
 Many farmers participated in the protest which reached its 17th day. (Photo: ANI)

Jaipur: The farmers at Ninder village near Jaipur, who have half-buried themselves as a mark of protest, on Wednesday said that the government is showing the negligent behaviour and no help is provided to them till now.

"The government has not provided any help to us yet. Farmers' health is suffering. No one is listening to our plight. The government is showing negligent behaviour," a farmer said.

Many farmers participated in the protest which reached its 17th day.

In order to get their plight heard, farmers went on a unique strike against the acquisition of their lands by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) for housing projects.

The farmers performing 'Samadhi Satyagraha' said, "If the government takes our land, they will take away our lives."

The JDA in 2011 had allegedly acquired 1300 acres of land and since then the farmers have been protesting against it in various ways.

Tags: jaipur development authority, samadhi satyagraha, rajasthan farmers, housing projects
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Rolls Royce Phantom worth $750k gets swallowed into road in China

2

Dharmendra Pradhan urges states to cut VAT on fuel by 5 per cent

3

Dairy farm in Pakistan welcomes two-headed buffalo calf as miracle

4

Patient watches Baahubali 2 as doctors successfully perform her brain surgery

5

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Age cheats under scanner

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham