Naveen Patnaik wealthier by only Rs 1 lakh in a year

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s assets, including immovable properties, rose by only Rs 1 lakh in a year. The total assets of the 71-year-old bachelor politician has been valued at Rs 49,22,21,637 this year, a hike by only Rs 1,05,212, as compared to last year’s Rs 49,21,16,425.

According to the CM’s properties declaration statement for 2016-17, he has total Rs 24.5 lakh cash in bank accounts, including Rs 12,17,153 in Janpath branch of Bank of India in Delhi, while SBI, Parliament House branch, registered only Rs 1,626 cash.

Similarly, SBI, Bhubaneswar branch shows Rs 12,46,792 cash and he has Rs 6,071 in Hinjilicut College branch of the same bank, which he saved for 2014 election purpose.

Mr Patnaik owns jewellery approximately worth Rs 2,05,518. His Ambassador car of 1980 model has been valued at Rs 10,477.

Value of his immovable properties which are inherited stands at Rs 48.95 crore which includes his two-third share in Naveen Niwas (CM’s private residence in Bhubaneswar), 50 per cent share in a building at A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road in Delhi and a 22.7-acre farmland with a building in Faridabad.

He also declared that he had borrowed a loan of Rs 15 lakh from his sister Gita Mehta.

However, the Naveen Cabinet has many crorepati ministers.