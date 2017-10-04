The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 04, 2017 | Last Update : 12:39 AM IST

India, All India

Naveen Patnaik wealthier by only Rs 1 lakh in a year

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Oct 4, 2017, 12:33 am IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2017, 12:34 am IST

Mr Patnaik owns jewellery approximately worth Rs 2,05,518. His Ambassador car of 1980 model has been valued at Rs 10,477.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s assets, including immovable properties, rose by only Rs 1 lakh in a year. The total assets of the 71-year-old bachelor politician has been valued at Rs 49,22,21,637 this year, a hike by only Rs 1,05,212, as compared to last year’s Rs 49,21,16,425.

According to the CM’s properties declaration statement for 2016-17, he has total Rs 24.5 lakh cash in bank accounts, including Rs 12,17,153 in Janpath branch of Bank of India in Delhi, while SBI, Parliament House branch, registered only Rs 1,626 cash.

Similarly, SBI, Bhubaneswar branch shows Rs 12,46,792 cash and he has Rs 6,071 in Hinjilicut College branch of the same bank, which he saved for 2014 election purpose.

Mr Patnaik owns jewellery approximately worth Rs 2,05,518. His Ambassador car of 1980 model has been valued at Rs 10,477.

Value of his immovable properties which are inherited stands at Rs 48.95 crore which includes his two-third share in Naveen Niwas (CM’s private residence in Bhubaneswar), 50 per cent share in a building at A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road in Delhi and a 22.7-acre farmland with a building in Faridabad.

He also declared that he had borrowed a loan of Rs 15 lakh from his sister Gita Mehta.

However, the Naveen Cabinet has many crorepati ministers.

Tags: naveen patnaik, properties

MOST POPULAR

1

Chemical found around star deals blow to search for aliens

2

Kerala High Court grants Dileep bail in actress abduction case

3

Hardik Pandya keeps his word to brother Krunal with successful India-Australia ODI series

4

Protein in tears, egg whites may help generate electricity

5

Chess player banned by Iran national team over hijab joins US team

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham