

India, US step up cooperation over security

Published : Sep 4, 2018, 5:51 am IST
During a recent meeting, top security officials from India and US Homeland Security finalised a draft plan to address some of these key issues.

New Delhi: In a move which indicates that United States was taking the threat of terrorism in India, including cross-border, seriously, security establishments of both countries have decided to further enhance co-operation on some key issues including illicit finance and smuggling of cash, financial fraud and counterfeiting, cyber information, global supply chain, transportation, port, border and maritime security.  

During a recent meeting,  top security officials from India and US Homeland Security finalised a draft plan to address some of these key issues. As part of the Indo-US Homeland Security dialogue, six key sub-groups have been constituted for co-operation between security agencies of the two countries. These groups are related to illicit finance, illegal smuggling of cash, financial fraud and counterfeiting which are used by subversive groups. Sub-groups have also been formed to deal with other important security aspects like cyber information and technology, megacity policing and sharing of information among federal state and local partners, global supply chain, transportation, port, border and maritime security, capacity building as well as technology upgradation.

The decision to enhance co-operation between security establishments comes ahead of the crucial 2+2 Indo-US dialogue scheduled to be held in the capital on Thursday during which US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will hold consultations with Indian counterparts, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on important diplomatic and security issues.

Sources said that in the recent meeting of the Indo-US Homeland Security, other aspects related to intelligence sharing and a joint plan to deal with increasing threat of terror in the sub-continent were also discussed. While the Indian side was led by additional secretary in the home ministry Rajni Sekhri Sibal, the US delegation was headed by deputy under secretary in the Department of Homeland Security, James McCament. “It was decided to work out the modalities and prepare the final plan on these groups by having regular dialogues between security establishments of the countries,’’ an official added.

The Indo-US homeland security dialogue started in 2010 after the India-US counter-terrorism initiative was signed between the two nations.

Tags: india-us, maritime security, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

