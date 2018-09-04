The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 04, 2018 | Last Update : 01:15 PM IST

India, All India

2 convicted for 2007 twin blasts in Hyderabad, sentencing on Monday

ANI
Published : Sep 4, 2018, 11:29 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2018, 11:55 am IST

Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari and Aneeq Shafique Sayeed have been convicted in 2007 Hyderabad twin blast case.

Two people have been convicted for twin blasts in Hyderabad in 2007. (Photo: PTI)
  Two people have been convicted for twin blasts in Hyderabad in 2007. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Two people have been convicted for twin blasts in Hyderabad in 2007.

Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed have been convicted by a court on Tuesday.

The sentencing will be announced on September 10.

Meanwhile, the court has acquitted - Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik.

The verdict was pronounced by the Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court on Tuesday at a special courtroom set up in Cherlapally Central Prison.

The court had decided to give the verdict on the premises of the special court at the high-security jail, where the five arrested accused have been confined for the last three years.

The blasts that took place on August 25, 2007 claimed lives of 43 people and injured 68.

Following the investigation, OCTOPUS, the counter intelligence wing of the Telangana Police, arrested five people — Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed, Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash, Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik and Tarik Anjum.

All the five arrested accused were alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives.

Three other accused — Riyaz Bhatkal, Iqbal Bhatkal and Amer Reza Khan — are still at large.

According to the prosecution, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed allegedly planted the bomb at Lumbini Park while Riyaz Bhatkal planted the bomb at Gokul Chat while the unexploded bomb was planted by Ismail Chowdhari.

Tarik Anjum is accused of giving shelter to the other accused after the blasts.

The near simultaneous blasts took place at the popular eatery Gokul Chat and at the open air theatre at Lumbini Park, a few metres away from the state secretariat.

Tags: hyderabad, 2007 hyderabad twin bomb blast
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Van Gogh was murdered, claims new film

2

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

3

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

4

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

5

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur have gone for a vacation to Maldives, with pictures going viral on Instagram.

Kareena with sleepy Taimur, goofy Saif as they enjoy their Maldives holiday

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham