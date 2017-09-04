The Asian Age | News

Two more die of swine flu in Odisha; toll rises to 35

Earlier, the state government had issued guidelines to both government and private hospitals for treatment of swine flu patients.

On Sunday, four more people tested positive to the deadly virus out of 17 swab samples tested at the Regional Medical and Research Centre, Bhubaneshwar. (Representational image)
 On Sunday, four more people tested positive to the deadly virus out of 17 swab samples tested at the Regional Medical and Research Centre, Bhubaneshwar. (Representational image)

Bhubaneswar: The swine flu death toll in Odisha has risen to 35 with two more persons succumbing to H1N1 virus on Sunday, according to official sources. On Sunday, four more people tested positive to the deadly virus out of 17 swab samples tested at the Regional Medical and Research Centre, Bhubaneshwar.

The fresh deaths were reported from Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack and Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar. So far, the total number of positive cases in the state increased to 345 out of 1,024 swab samples, a health department statement said. 

Health department director K.C. Dash said, “A special isolation ward has been created in Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar where doctors and paramedics are deployed round-the-clock to attend to the patients. We are also taking preventive steps so that the virus doesn’t spread to new areas.” 

Earlier, the state government had issued guidelines to both government and private hospitals for treatment of swine flu patients.

