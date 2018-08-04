The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 04, 2018 | Last Update : 08:14 PM IST

India, All India

TMC observes 'black day' in West Bengal to protest manhandling of leaders

PTI
Published : Aug 4, 2018, 6:40 pm IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2018, 6:39 pm IST

The protest, against the 'detention and manhandling' of Trinamool Congress leaders in Assam's Silchar airport, is set to continue tomorrow.

TMC party activists participate in a rally in Kolkata to observe 'Black Day' protesting against the alleged 'manhandling and harassment' of their party delegation at Silchar airport. (Photo: PTI)
 TMC party activists participate in a rally in Kolkata to observe 'Black Day' protesting against the alleged 'manhandling and harassment' of their party delegation at Silchar airport. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday observed a 'black day' in various parts of West Bengal in protest against the alleged "detention and manhandling" of its leaders in Assam's Silchar airport.

The protest will continue on Sunday too, party sources said.

TMC ministers, leaders and activists hit the streets in the districts and blocks across the state to protest against the alleged assault on the eight-member TMC team at the Silchar airport on Thursday when they tried to enter Assam's Cachar district to assess the situation in the wake of the publication of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Carrying placards and sporting black masks and badges, TMC activists shouted slogans against the BJP governments at the Centre and Assam and the final draft of the NRC, published on July 30.

The eight-member TMC delegation had comprised of six MPs, an MLA and West Bengal minister Firhad Hikim. They were stopped at the Silchar airport and put under preventive detention. They returned to the city on Friday.

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the members of the delegation, including women, were manhandled at the airport and accused the BJP of imposing a "super emergency" in the country.

TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee had on Friday said, "What happened to our party delegation is not only shameful but also undemocratic. Our slogan will be 'we don't need this monstrous government anymore'."

Tags: trinamool congress (tmc), mamata banerjee silchar airport, national register of citizens (nrc), tmc protest
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

2

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

3

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

4

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

5

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham