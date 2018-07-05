The Asian Age | News

Not aware about Nirav Modi seeking political asylum in UK: Govt

PTI
Published : Jul 4, 2018, 9:57 pm IST
Nirav Modi is wanted by the CBI in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank scam.

New Delhi: The government was not aware whether bank fraud fugitive Nirav Modi sought political asylum in the UK, official sources said on Wednesday.

A media report had said that Nirav Modi was seeking political asylum in the UK.

“We are not aware that he has asked political asylum in the UK. The UK has not informed us that he has sought political asylum in that country,” said a source.

The Interpol has already issued a Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi, his brother Nishal Modi and his employee Subhash Parab on the request of the CBI.

The sources said Indian missions abroad are conveying to local governments about the Interpol Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi.

The Interpol has issued the Red Corner Notice (RCN) on the basis of chargesheet filed by the CBI in a special court in Mumbai and the arrest warrant issued by the special judge JC Jagdale there.

In its Red Corner Notice issued against a fugitive, the Interpol asks its 192 member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.

Nirav Modi along with his wife Ami Modi, a US citizen, brother Nishal Modi, a Belgian citizen, and uncle Mehul Choksi, all accused in the CBI FIRs in the case, had left the country in the first week of January, weeks before country’s biggest banking scam surfaced.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also written to several European countries seeking help in tracing Nirav Modi.

Tags: nirav modi, pnb fraud case, mehul choksi, ministry of external affairs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

