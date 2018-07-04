The Asian Age | News

Landslide on Amarnath Yatra route claims 5 lives, Rajnath expresses grief

5 people were killed, 3 others injured in a landslide on Baltal route of Amarnath Yatra in Ganderbal district of J&K on Tuesday night.

Police and other security forces and rescue agencies were on the job, an official said, adding medical response teams were fully alert. (Representational Image/PTI)
Mumbai: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of five pilgrims who were killed in a landslide during the Amarnath Yatra.

“Anguished beyond words on the loss of precious lives due to a landslide on the Baltal route of Shri Amarnathji Yatra. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and my prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Singh tweeted.

Five people were killed and three others suffered injuries in a landslide on the Baltal route of the Amarnath Yatra in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night, police said.

"A landslide hit between Railpatri and Brarimarg on the Baltal route," a police official said.

He said five people -- four men and a woman -- were killed, while three others were injured. He added that the identities of the deceased and the injured were yet to be ascertained and the bodies were being brought to the Baltal base hospital. 

Police and other security forces and rescue agencies were on the job, the official said, adding medical response teams were fully alert. 

Earlier, a minor flash flood hit the car parking of the Baltal base camp, but there were no casualties.

