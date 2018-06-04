The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 04, 2018 | Last Update : 05:19 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi attempting 'international appeasement' of minority, asks Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
Published : Jun 4, 2018, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2018, 3:38 pm IST

Citing a proverb, Yadav said, 'With empty stomach, people have now understood that the BJP does not mean business.'

Yadav claimed that the people of not only Uttar Pradesh, but of the entire country were upset with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as other than making promises it 'did nothing else'. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Yadav claimed that the people of not only Uttar Pradesh, but of the entire country were upset with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as other than making promises it 'did nothing else'. (Photo: PTI | File)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Indonesia and Malaysia during the month of Ramzan was an attempt towards “international appeasement” of the minority community.

During an interview with PTI, he claimed that the people of not only Uttar Pradesh, but of the entire country were upset with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as other than making promises it “did nothing else”.

Citing a proverb, Yadav said, “With empty stomach, people have now understood that the BJP does not mean business.”

Asking the BJP to restrain its leaders from making “absurd” comments, he said, “The BJP should learn to face defeats or else they will be not be able to digest the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which the Opposition will stage a comeback.”

Slamming the BJP for accusing his party of practising minority appeasement, the Samajwadi Party chief said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says he does not celebrate Eid as he is a Hindu. The BJP charges us with practising Muslim appeasement. Modi has just visited Indonesia and Malaysia during the month of Ramzan. Is it an attempt towards ‘international appeasement’ of the Muslims?”

Adityanath had reportedly said that he is a Hindu and does not celebrate Eid, drawing sharp criticism from the Opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was for the first time on an official visit to Indonesia - the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation - last month. He has visited Singapore twice and Malaysia once in 2015.

Modi also visited Indonesia’s grand Istiqlal Mosque, the largest in southeast Asia, with President Joko Widodo.

Indonesia is not only the world’s most populous Muslim country, followed by India, but the third largest democracy. Hindus comprise 2 per cent of Indonesia’s population and form close to a 90 per cent majority on the island of Bali.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, narendra modi, 2019 lok sabha elections, yogi adityanath, muslim appeasement
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

2

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

3

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

4

Rishi Kapoor remembers father Raj Kapoor on death anniversary

5

6 steps to lose weight and still drink wine

more

Editors' Picks

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Salman Khan launched his TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After nearly a decade, Salman Khan is back to show his Power of 10

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu were snapped on a bike ride in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

What’s cooking? Harshvardhan takes Taapsee out on a ride in Mumbai

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham