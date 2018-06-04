Kamal Hassan meets K'taka CM, sees 'hope' over Cauvery issue

Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy said the two states of Tamil and Karnataka must resolve the issue through dialogue.

Bengaluru: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday met Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to discuss the contentious Cauvery water sharing issue.

Expressing contentment over the meeting, Kamal Haasan said, "I see hope in the conversation with Kumaraswamy, the way forward will be found by people sharing similar mindsets.”

Addressing a joint press conference after the hour-long meeting, Kumaraswamy said the two states of Tamil and Karnataka must resolve the issue through dialogue, a report in The Indian Express said.

The issue of Cauvery water sharing is one of the key points of conflict between Tamil Nadu and its neighbour Karnataka.

Last month, actor-politician Rajinikanth asked the new government in Karnataka to release to Tamil Nadu its share of Cauvery river water as mandated by the Supreme Court.

However, responding to the superstar’s remark, Kumaraswamy said, “I request Rajinikanth, please come and see the situation in our dams, what has happened to our farmers. After seeing that, if you (Rajinikanth) still want water, let's discuss."