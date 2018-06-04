60 lakh bogus names added by BJP to MP voters’ list: Congress

Shortly after the Congress complaint, the EC formed two teams to probe the allegations. The teams will submit a report by June 7.

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday alleged that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has included names of 60 lakh “fake voters” in the electoral rolls and lodged a complaint with the Election Commission that formed two teams to probe the matter and submit a report by June 7.

A delegation of Congress leaders, led by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, met EC officials and accused the BJP government of including names of 60 lakh bogus voters in the voters’ list and requested the poll panel to remove all such entries in the 230 Assembly constituencies in the state.

“We have given proof to the EC that the voters’ list of Madhya Pradesh is fraudulent. Sixty lakh fake voters have been enlisted in it. We have conducted our own enquiry in 100 constituencies. We have given proof to the EC as regards how one voter has been enlisted in different constituencies with the same name, address and father’s name. This cannot be a mistake, it has been done deliberately by the Madhya Pradesh government,” Mr Nath told the media. The leaders also pointed out that a 40 per cent rise in the number of voters in the state, as against a 24 per cent rise in the population, was “inconceivable and incalculable” and requested the EC to look into the matter. The Congress leaders also asked the EC for a special mechanism to monitor and remove all “multiple” and “demographically similar” entries and urged the poll panel to inform all the national political parties on a weekly basis about the status of identification of such “fake voters” at least at the district level.

Shortly after the Congress complaint, the EC formed two teams to probe the allegations. The teams will submit a report by June 7. The EC teams will visit Narela, Bhojpur, Seoni-Malwa and Hoshangabad Assembly seats to ascertain how the discrepancies occurred. After reaching the state on Monday, the teams would also fix responsibility for multiple and fake entries, a senior EC official said.