31-yr-old Mumbai doctor kills self by injecting medicines

Mumbai: A 31-year-old resident doctor of Tata Memorial Hospital committed suicide on Saturday by injecting herself with an overdose of medicines.

An anesthesiologist with Tata Memorial Hospital, Rupali Kalkundre, who hailed from Kolhapur, was under treatment for depression for the last few years, a report in The Times of India said.

Dattatrey Patil, senior inspector of Bhoiwada police station, said that the police learnt about the suicide at 4:30pm on Saturday.

“The police have registered an accidental death case. After post-mortem, her body was handed over to her parents,” he added.

A press release by Tata Memorial Hospital said, “The resident doctor, Rupali Kalkundre (31), was found unconscious in her room at the hospital and could not be revived despite attempts.”

Kalkundre’s husband is also a doctor.