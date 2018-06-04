The Asian Age | News

28-yr-old UPSC aspirant denied entry for being late, commits suicide

New Delhi: A 28-year-old UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) aspirant allegedly hung himself in Delhi on Sunday after he was denied entry in the examination hall.

Varun, a student from Karnataka, was not allowed inside an examination centre at Paharganj in north Delhi, allegedly because he was late. He killed himself inside a room he rented at Rajendra Nagar, the police said.

The police have found a suicide note in which Varun wrote, “The rules are fine but there should be some leniency.”

In the suicide note, Varun also apologised to his family and begged them to forget him.

According to reports, Varun’s body was discovered by one of his female friends, who also took the exam. She told police that she kept calling him but couldn’t get a response all day and worried about the chain of events that had transpired earlier in the day, she went to his rented accommodation, where he was staying, to check on him. She said Varun did not open the door.

When she peered through the window, she saw Varun hanging from the ceiling fan and called the police.

Varun had reportedly been preparing for the exam for a long time.

The UPSC conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2018 on June 3 at various test centres across the country.

