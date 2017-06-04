The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 04, 2017

India, All India

U'khand: Suspected Chinese helicopter violates Indian airspace near Sino-India border

PTI
Published : Jun 4, 2017, 12:10 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2017, 12:11 pm IST

There have been similar airspace violations in the past too, Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt said.

A suspected Chinese helicopter was on Sunday seen flying over Indian territory in Barahoti area of Chamoli district close to Sino-India border. (Representational Image/ AP Photo)
 A suspected Chinese helicopter was on Sunday seen flying over Indian territory in Barahoti area of Chamoli district close to Sino-India border. (Representational Image/ AP Photo)

Chamoli (Uttarakhand):  A suspected Chinese helicopter was on Sunday seen flying over Indian territory in Barahoti area of Chamoli district close to Sino-India border, prompting authorities to launch a probe.

"One chopper was sighted hovering over Barahoti area violating Indian airspace at 9.15 AM. It remained inside the Indian airspace for nearly four minutes," Chamoli Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt said.

"There have been similar airspace violations in the past too. However, we cannot say whether the violation was a deliberate act of recce or an unintentional deviation," the SP said.

The SP said an investigation is underway to ascertain details of the airspace violation.

Tags: sino-india border, chinese helicopter, indian airspace, airspace violation
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun

