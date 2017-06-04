The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 04, 2017 | Last Update : 03:54 PM IST

India, All India

NIA-Separatist raids: Pak, UAE currency, incriminating material seized

ANI
Published : Jun 4, 2017, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2017, 3:44 pm IST

According to NIA sources, searches are underway at four locations in Kashmir and one in Jammu.

(Photo: Representational/File)
 (Photo: Representational/File)

Srinagar: In continuation of Saturday's searches by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at multiple locations here and in Haryana with regard to terror funding by Pakistan, the probe agency on Sunday took up fresh searches at five more locations.

According to NIA sources, searches are underway at four locations in Kashmir and one in Jammu.

During the course of searches, Pakistani currency (a few thousand) and currencies belonging to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia have been found and seized apart from other incriminating material.

The NIA on Saturday initiated raids at 23 places in Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana in connection with funding received from Pakistan for terror and violence in the Valley.

The agency conducted search at the residences and offices of the separatist leaders.

NIA sources said that the agency had earlier registered a Preliminary Enquiry into the case which was later converted into a Regular Case (RC).

"The NIA raids are underway against Hawala operators, and at separatist leaders' house, office and commercial locations," sources said.

Around eight hawala dealers and traders in the national capital were also raided, they added.

Following the raid, the Hurriyat criticised Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the National Investigation Agency (NIA) crackdown against its leaders.

Tags: nia raids, separatists, hurriyat funding, pakistani currency
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Hidden temple found after 1,000 years in China

2

Book on Saddam Hussain talks about his last days, experiences of his US guards

3

Kamal Haasan: Regional cinema will be adversely affected by GST rate

4

Pak actors have contributed a lot in Mom: Boney Kapoor

5

93-year-old bride wants the internet to pick her wedding dress

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Hundreds of Hindu devotees flocked to celebrate a festival dedicated to the goddess Durga at the temple, a replica of the original Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple near Srinagar, that was made in Jammu by Kashmiri Hindus after they were forced to flee from Srinagar and the adjoining valley areas in the early1990's. (Photo: AP)

Kashmiri Hindus celebrate Kheer Bhawani Festival

Artist Visothkakvei from Cambodia adds different elements like photoshop while playing with dimensions to create amazing art on paper. (Photo: Instagram/Visothkakvei)

Cambodian artist creates unique life-like 3D doodles

Artist Masayoshi Matsumoto makes unique animal creations using colourful balloons. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Artist creates mind-boggling animals out of balloons

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Rotterdam-based artist Stephan Brusche re-creates popular characters into art on bananas with fruit doodles. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Artist recreates amazing popular fictional characters on bananas

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham