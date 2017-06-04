The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 04, 2017 | Last Update : 06:48 AM IST

India, All India

India speeds up road projects on China border

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 4, 2017, 6:02 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2017, 6:03 am IST

While five stretches were completed last year, eight roads will be completed by the year-end, 12 by 2018, eight roads by 2019 and six by 2020.

India and China flags (Photo: PTI/File)
 India and China flags (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: In a very late effort to match up to China’s roads across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), road building is continuing at a frenzied pace on the Indian side of Arunachal Pradesh to complete “strategic” Indo-China border roads by 2020.

The objective is three-pronged. Firstly, to ramp up infrastructure to enable Indian troops to move quickly in crisis situations. Secondly, to connect remote areas with the towns and cities and, thirdly, to aid the socio-economic development in these areas where the border population has thinned considerably.

The target is well cut out: To complete 1,788 km of 27 “strategic” roads in the hilly state with a road quality that would enable easy transport of the Bofors artillery gun as well as of Ashok Leyland Stallion and Smerch/Pinaka vehicles.

While five stretches were completed last year, eight roads will be completed by the year-end, 12 by 2018, eight roads by 2019 and six by 2020.

The task is all the more critical in the backdrop of the ongoing effort to raise a Mountain Strike Corps where the high-altitude force will be equipped, among other military hardware, with the brand new American M-777 howitzers, the deadly Brahmos missile and Apache attack choppers.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has already constituted an empowered committee to resolve issues related to land acquisition, forest and wildlife clearance, allotment of quarries etc.

Tags: indo-china border, brahmos missile, m-777 howitzers, arunachal pradesh government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pak actors have contributed a lot in Mom: Boney Kapoor

2

93-year-old bride wants the internet to pick her wedding dress

3

Shahid Kapoor shares first video of daughter Misha and it's too adorable!

4

The older you get, the harder it is to keep going: Salman Khan

5

Apple set to expand Siri, taking different route from Amazon's Alexa

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham