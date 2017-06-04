Congress accuses Modi govt of doublespeak on security

Three incidents of our soldiers being beheaded took place in the Modi regime and the number of ceasefire violations was 1,343.

Lucknow: The Congress on Saturday accused the Modi government of double speak on issues related to national security.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Bharatiya Janata Party has used national security as its main election plank in 2014 to strike an emotional chord among the voters.

“Mr Narendra Modi painted a picture in which the UPA government was portrayed as being useless in dealing with security concerns. We were accused of extending protocol to visiting dignitaries from Pakistan even after they beheaded out soldiers,” he pointed out.

The Congress leader said there had been 172 terror attacks in the past three years in which 578 jawans and 877 civilians had been killed in Kashmir and Punjab.

