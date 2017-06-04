The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 04, 2017 | Last Update : 08:26 PM IST

India, All India

Beef row: Govt says it is open to suggestions on cattle trade notification

PTI
Published : Jun 4, 2017, 7:25 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2017, 7:26 pm IST

Environment minister Harsh Vardhan said intention behind the notification was not to harm any particular group or influence food habits.

The row over eating beef and cattle trade has sparked a nationwide controversy and protests have been held in several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. (Photo: Representational/AFP)
 The row over eating beef and cattle trade has sparked a nationwide controversy and protests have been held in several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

New Delhi: The government said on Sunday it is open to the suggestions made by various groups on the cattle slaughter notification and was not viewing it as a prestige issue, amid a raging row over the order.

Environment minister Harsh Vardhan said the intention behind the notification was not to harm any particular group, influence food habits or affect slaughter business.

“Suggestions that have been submitted will be reviewed. It is not a prestige issue for the government,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function in New Delhi on the eve of World Environment Day.

The minister was asked if these representations were being reviewed and if the government was open to considering alternative views on the issue.

The row over eating beef and cattle trade has sparked a nationwide controversy and protests have been held in several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has described the ban as undemocratic and unconstitutional and said her government will not accept it.

On May 30, the Madras high court had stayed for four weeks the enforcement of the contentious notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter.

The order had come on a petition challenging the bar as inimical to personal liberty, people’s rights to livelihood and an encroachment into matters that are within the domain of the states.

Harsh Vardhan said, “Rules under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, are not to influence food habits, or affect slaughtering business.”

After announcement of the ban under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the environment ministry has received several representations on it asking the government to consider alternative views, he said.

The decision is expected to hit export and trade in meat and leather.

The rules define cattle as a bovine animal including bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers and calves and camels.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had earlier said that the ban has nothing to do with state laws on cow slaughter and concerns only with the place of sale.

Protests have been held in several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, Coimbatore, Erode and Hosur. Several activists of a little known Tamil group were detained in Madurai where they had organised a beef-eating contest.

A group of students at IIT-Madras had also held ‘beef- fest’ at the campus on May 28.

The DMK has slammed the E K Palaniswami government for “keeping mum” on the matter when neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka had vehemently opposed the notification.

Tags: cattle ban, cow slaughter, harsh vardhan, cattle trade notification
Location: India, Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan loses his cool on a show anchor in Dubai

2

Gujarat cricket team awarded with cow instead of trophy

3

Hidden temple found after 1,000 years in China

4

Book on Saddam Hussain talks about his last days, experiences of his US guards

5

Praying for London: Ariana Grande reacts to terror attacks

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham