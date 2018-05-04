The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Not in a position to release Cauvery water to TN, says Karnataka

PTI
Published : May 4, 2018, 8:22 am IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday sought to know the quantum of water that can be spared by the Karnataka government.

The Centre was rapped by the apex court for failing to finalise the draft Cauvery management scheme. (Photo: File)
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government said it was not in a position to release Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu even as the Supreme Court on Thursday sought to know the quantum of water that can be spared.

"There is a total of nine tmc water in all the four reservoirs coming under the Cauvery basin. That 9 tmc water is not enough for our drinking needs and crops. We have a shortage," Water Resources Minister M B Patil said.

In a video message shared with reporters he said, "In this circumstance we cannot obey today's Supreme Court's order, as we don't have water. We will inform the Supreme Court about the availability of water currently and our needs." 

"Even if we want to release we don't have water. We have a shortage," he added.

During the hearing, the court first asked Karnataka to release 4 tmc ft water by May 8, then asked it to release 2 tmc ft water and at the end, ordered it to appraise the bench as to how much water can be released.

The Centre was rapped by the apex court for failing to finalise the draft Cauvery management scheme. It was also flayed by Tamil Nadu for its alleged "partisan" attitude to favour Karnataka by citing the poll campaign in that state for the delay.

